Premiered: ‘Loves, Victor’ Season 3 episodes show new shades of Victor’s relationships

Loves, Victor Season 3 episodes finally aired on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, on Hulu and Disney+.

Love, Victor is a story of LGBTQ plus high schooler Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino). The 2018 film Love, Simon served as the basis for the television show, which is set in the same universe as the movie. The series was produced exclusively for Hulu and made its debut on the platform on June 17, 2020.

The sitcom is created by Berger and Aptaker, who also serve as showrunners for the series, and is produced by 20th Television.

The first season focuses on a new student at Creekwood High School, Victor. The series follows his journey of self-discovery: facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

Love, VictorSeason 2 deals with the aftermath of his coming out and follows Victor as he navigates through this new world with his friends, while also dealing with his relationship with Benji, which is tested multiple times, due in part to Victor's family and a new possible love interest.

As graduation appears and Victor tries to determine with whom he wants to restart a relationship with, the high school senior hopes to just "go back to that perfect moment" of falling in love for the first time.

The official synopsis of Love, Victor Season 3 reads: "This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 1, titled "It's You" shows Victor trying to make his choice between Benji and Rahim. Mia and Andrew reunite with her estranged mother to get answers. Felix and Pilar begin their new romance. Lake and Lucy spend the night getting closer.

In Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 2 (Fast Times at Creekwood High) Victor tries to mend the fallout from his love triangle while Mia throws a party to take her mind off the fact that she might be moving. Felix and Lake achieve closure from their breakup. Isabel attends a PFLAG meeting, which doesn't go as planned.

Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 3 (The Setup) features Victor's parents introducing him to a gay-friendly church and an exciting new friend. Mia questions how she fits into Lake's new relationship. Felix learns that his mum is starting to date. A new secret of Benji's causes friction between him and Rahim.

Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 4 (You up?) reveals Victor is enjoying the steaminess of his relationship until an unforeseen complication makes him reconsider. Lake pawns Mia off on Georgina for the day; Armando catches Pilar and Felix canoodling; Rahim begins to tutor Benji.

