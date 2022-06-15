Doors for Sherlock Season 5 aren't closed! Know in detail!

Sherlock Season 5 is never canceled. In fact, there is a high possibility of its renewal. The storyline of Sherlock Season 4 left many cliffhangers for the making of Season 5. The fifth season is highly looked upon by worldwide fans to be confirmed by BBC One.

Sherlock Season 4 streamed in January 2017. Although the makers are still silent on the making of Sherlock Season 5, several times viewers have been given many indications that the fifth season could happen.

Sherlock is a British crime television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson.

The lead actor, Benedict Cumberbatch kept open the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. The actor told to Collider in 2021, about the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

Digital Spy reported that Louise Brealey hinted of her returning in Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilize two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards."

If Sherlock Season 5 happens, it will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes will also be seen in Season 5.

The previous seasons' cast members like Eleanor Matsuura, Sian Brooke and Louise Brealey are interested to reprise their roles as Stella Hopkins, Eurus Holmes and Molly Hooper respectively in Sherlock Season 5.

The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura was introduced in previous season's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Eurus Holmes is Sherlock's long-lost or secret sister and the fifth season can show her evil side. However, these are not the claims as BBC One is yet to renew the show for another season.

Considering multiple reports earlier released, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not canceled and there are chances of making it.

Martin Freeman already broke his silence and said that there could be a Sherlock movie instead of a Season 5.

"Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it's because we don't want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don't outstay your welcome," Martin Freeman once said in a conversation to Collider.

"So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome when the time comes and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don't know. I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best-written things I've done. It's one of the best-directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been a while now. It's four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off," he added.

Suffice to say, Sherlock Season 5 is still on the cards. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the renewal of the detective series Sherlock Season 5.

