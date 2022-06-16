Left Menu

'Cobra Kai' actor Peyton List to star in Paramount+ series 'School Spirits'

School Spirits will be showrun by Oliver Goldstick, the executive producer of popular series Pretty Little Liars.Nate and Megan Trinrud, the creators of the graphic novel which is set to be published by Clarion BooksHarperAlley in 2023, will write the pilot script alongside Goldstick.Writer-director Max Winkler will helm the pilot episode of the series, to be produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studio.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:23 IST
'Cobra Kai' actor Peyton List to star in Paramount+ series 'School Spirits'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Cobra Kai'' star Peyton List will topline ''School Spirits'', a young adult drama series from streaming service Paramount+.

Based on the upcoming graphic novel of the same title by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, the show has received an eight-episode order from the Paramount Global streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

List, who found fame by playing Tory Nichols in ''Karate Kid'' spinoff series ''Cobra Kai'', will feature in the new show as a teen who is trapped in the afterlife and decides to investigate her strange disappearance with the help of a group of other classmates who are also trapped in limbo at their high school. ''School Spirits'' will be showrun by Oliver Goldstick, the executive producer of popular series ''Pretty Little Liars''.

Nate and Megan Trinrud, the creators of the graphic novel which is set to be published by Clarion Books/HarperAlley in 2023, will write the pilot script alongside Goldstick.

Writer-director Max Winkler will helm the pilot episode of the series, to be produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studio. List is also known for appearing in films like ''27 Dresses'', ''Diary of a Wimpy Kid'' and ''Remember Me''. Her television credits include shows such as ''Jessie'' and ''Bunk'd''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022