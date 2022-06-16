'Cobra Kai' actor Peyton List to star in Paramount+ series 'School Spirits'

''Cobra Kai'' star Peyton List will topline ''School Spirits'', a young adult drama series from streaming service Paramount+.

Based on the upcoming graphic novel of the same title by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, the show has received an eight-episode order from the Paramount Global streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

List, who found fame by playing Tory Nichols in ''Karate Kid'' spinoff series ''Cobra Kai'', will feature in the new show as a teen who is trapped in the afterlife and decides to investigate her strange disappearance with the help of a group of other classmates who are also trapped in limbo at their high school. ''School Spirits'' will be showrun by Oliver Goldstick, the executive producer of popular series ''Pretty Little Liars''.

Nate and Megan Trinrud, the creators of the graphic novel which is set to be published by Clarion Books/HarperAlley in 2023, will write the pilot script alongside Goldstick.

Writer-director Max Winkler will helm the pilot episode of the series, to be produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studio. List is also known for appearing in films like ''27 Dresses'', ''Diary of a Wimpy Kid'' and ''Remember Me''. Her television credits include shows such as ''Jessie'' and ''Bunk'd''.

