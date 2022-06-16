International literary festival ‘Unmesh’ begins in Himachal

Three-day international literary festival ‘Unmesh’ began at Gaiety Theater here on Thursday.

Over 425 writers, poets, translators, critics and distinguished personalities from 15 countries, representing over 60 languages, are attending the event.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghawal.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal said Unmesh is being held for the first time and similar functions would be held in different parts of the country.

The festival is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and the Sahitya Akademi with the support of the Himachal Pradesh Department of Art and Culture as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

‘Unmesh’ -- a celebration of expression -- is the biggest international literary festival in the country so far, the organisers said.

More than 1,000 books related to the freedom movement will be displayed during the three-day event.

Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree will express her views on women's writing in Indian languages.

