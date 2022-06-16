Left Menu

International literary festival ‘Unmesh’ begins in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:40 IST
International literary festival ‘Unmesh’ begins in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

Three-day international literary festival ‘Unmesh’ began at Gaiety Theater here on Thursday.

Over 425 writers, poets, translators, critics and distinguished personalities from 15 countries, representing over 60 languages, are attending the event.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghawal.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal said Unmesh is being held for the first time and similar functions would be held in different parts of the country.

The festival is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and the Sahitya Akademi with the support of the Himachal Pradesh Department of Art and Culture as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

‘Unmesh’ -- a celebration of expression -- is the biggest international literary festival in the country so far, the organisers said.

More than 1,000 books related to the freedom movement will be displayed during the three-day event.

Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree will express her views on women's writing in Indian languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022