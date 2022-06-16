Sweet Home Seasons 2 & 3 are official now, confirms Netflix

After several renewal-related snafus, ultimately, the renewal for the South Korean series, Sweet Home Season 2 and Season 3 has been announced officially by Netflix. Fans waited for more than a year to get the big news. It's taken 18 months for Netflix to officially confirm that Sweet Home Season 2 is under production. The filming for the second and the third season will be done back to back, with a small break in between.

Netflix confirmed to THR on Wednesday that Sweet Home has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3, and that both seasons will be shot this year back-to-back, plus both of them will be helmed by the season one director Lee Eung-bok.

"In these new seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast," the company said in a statement.

Lee Eung-bok said, "Season 2 will include a new setting. I believe the technical details we couldn't refine in Season 1 will be honed in Season 2."

Minyoung Kim, Netflix's VP of APAC content explained why Netflix has renewed several k-dramas, Asian originals lately.

He said, "We've seen how audiences around the world are embracing stories from Asia, and we're delighted to bring new seasons of these fan-favorite shows to Netflix."

Kim continued, "The diversity of these returning series—from zombie terror to reality dating—demonstrates the unprecedented variety of content being created in Asia-Pacific. While people have always loved genres like Korean romance and Japanese anime, these shows are breaking genre and language barriers to reach broader global audiences."

Sweet Home is one of the most admired K-dramas that streamed on Netflix in December 2020. The series is based on the NaverWebtoon of the same name by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan.

The spine-chilling South Korean drama series gained popularity throughout the world that recorded over 1.2 billion net views. The sci-fi drama Sweet Home revolves around a high school student, Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) shifted alone to a new apartment, 1410 in Green Home. He lost his family members in an accident.

There he was disturbed by strange incidents that started occurring around him. There he found other residents of the apartment turned into dreadful monsters. Cha Hyun-soo tried to survive with his neighbors.

The drama left many questions to be solved in Sweet Home Season 2. For instance, how will Cha Hyun-soo survive? Moreover, what happened to Pyeon Sang-Wook (a mysterious man with a scar on his face), who was found dead in the pool? Whether the medical student, Lee Eun-hyuk is dead or alive, is yet to be answered. Sweet Home shows us Lee Eun-hyuk is buried under the wreckage of the apartment block. Will the military forces be able to save the remaining survivors from turning into monsters?

The release date for Sweet Home Season 2 is yet to be declared. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates!

