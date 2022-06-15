Why Frozen 3 can bring Anna to forefront making Elsa a supporting character

Frozen 3 is likely to have Idina Menzel voicing for Princess Elsa. She is all set to reprise her role in the third installment of the Frozen franchise.

In a previous conversation with People, Idina Menzel opined, "I hope it is, but I don't know. Anytime I can be 80 and play a blonde animated girl who is, like, 15 — who has amazing arms, by the way, I love that about her."

Many fans believe Frozen 3 should have a bigger deal for Anna than for Elsa as the previous two movies primarily had plots surrounding Elsa. Frozen enthusiasts believe that the third movie should allow Anna to appear at the forefront like Elsa was allowed. She should get similar treatment like Elsa had in the previous two movies.

According to some fans, now Anna possesses a new kingdom to control over, and she also has a fiance to settle with. She had been portrayed a supporting character to Elsa in the first two movies, thus, Frozen 3 should bring a reverse plot giving more importance to Anna than Elsa, who already had a satisfying ending in Frozen 2 after several ups and downs.

Frozen 2 focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe. According to some rumors, Frozen 3 can portray all the characters by bringing back Frozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

On the making of Frozen 3, Josh Gad said a tad differently. "Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," he opined. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say 'let's do it'. But right now, no Frozen 3," he further said.

There are many more things to say in Frozen 3. Frozen enthusiasts believe the third movie must complete the unfinished ending of the second movie as Frozen 3 will mark an end to the trilogy.

Frozen 3 is yet to be officially announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

