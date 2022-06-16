Don't rest on past laurels, work for eternal ideals: RSS chief to ABVP activists

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated a new office building of the ABVP here on Thursday and advised the activists of the organisation not to be complacent with their success but to work for eternal ideals as exemplified by Lord Ram.

Addressing a public meeting here in the evening after inaugurating the office building of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Telangana unit, Bhagwat recalled the difficult path the organisation has traversed to emerge as a top students' body.

He said the members of other students' outfits used to mock at ABVP activists earlier that the latter did nothing except worshipping goddess Saraswati and felicitating those who excelled in exams.

Now, no one dares to say that. Those who considered the ABVP to be insignificant now see the organisation at the top, Bhagwat said.

This transformation became possible due to hard work, he added.

However, an advantage turns out to be an adversity at times, Bhagwat said.

''There is a need to be be alert. Otherwise, this advantage can become an adversity tomorrow. There is status, prestige and faith in the society. It may inflate the ego of an individual and also of an organisation,'' he said.

Saying that ''our work'' is different from that of others, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said success is not a destination for the ABVP, but only a temporary halt.

Though there were many kings in history who were successful, they were not remembered for too long, he said.

''But the king (Lord Ram) who accepted a life in the forest to honour his father's promise is not only remembered, but people make an effort to follow the ideals exemplified by him,'' Bhagwat said.

Lord Ram brought out a transformation in human lives by leading a life of ethics that he stood for, he added.

Ram is still alive in people's faith and the same is true about Sita as well, the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said he is delighted to be present on such happy occasions and recalled the happiness he felt by attending the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on August 5, 2020.

