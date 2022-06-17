Singer Aaron Watson opens up about his vocal cord injury

American county singer Aaron Watson is currently battling a vocal cord injury. Opening up about it in detail, Aaron told People, "This is the first time in 20 years and probably 2,500 shows where I've been physically incapable of singing. Somehow my vocal cords became severely inflamed, which led to some other issues requiring a good amount of time to heal."

The last few months have been quite challenging for 'Raise Your Bottle' hitmaker. "To be honest, it's been pretty frustrating. I've already had to take all this time off due to COVID. Singing is what I love to do and it's how I provide for my family, so there's been some challenges but that's just life," he added.

Aaron has been consulting with a specialist in Alabama throughout his vocal cord ordeal and even updated fans on Instagram regarding a procedure he was having done on Thursday. The time has also allowed Watson to truly take in all the emotions that come when one releases a new album, especially considering that Unwanted Man was created during the pandemic shutdown of 2020.

"Songwriting is my occupation. It's my hobby, it's my drug, it's my therapy. My songs are kind of a window to my soul, so as you listen to the lyrics (on Unwanted Man), you can see the ups and downs that I've been through. It's kind of a vulnerable thing sometimes," he shared. Aaron also thanked his friends, family and fans for being with him through thick and thin.

"I'm so thankful to all those who have been my voice while I give my vocal cords time to heal. I worked so hard on this Unwanted Man album. But really, I just feel fortunate and blessed to have such an amazing family, so many good friends and wonderful fans that have been so supportive with their kind words and prayers," he expressed. (ANI)

