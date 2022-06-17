Left Menu

Singer Aaron Watson opens up about his vocal cord injury

American county singer Aaron Watson is currently battling a vocal cord injury.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:07 IST
Singer Aaron Watson opens up about his vocal cord injury
Singer Aaron Watson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American county singer Aaron Watson is currently battling a vocal cord injury. Opening up about it in detail, Aaron told People, "This is the first time in 20 years and probably 2,500 shows where I've been physically incapable of singing. Somehow my vocal cords became severely inflamed, which led to some other issues requiring a good amount of time to heal."

The last few months have been quite challenging for 'Raise Your Bottle' hitmaker. "To be honest, it's been pretty frustrating. I've already had to take all this time off due to COVID. Singing is what I love to do and it's how I provide for my family, so there's been some challenges but that's just life," he added.

Aaron has been consulting with a specialist in Alabama throughout his vocal cord ordeal and even updated fans on Instagram regarding a procedure he was having done on Thursday. The time has also allowed Watson to truly take in all the emotions that come when one releases a new album, especially considering that Unwanted Man was created during the pandemic shutdown of 2020.

"Songwriting is my occupation. It's my hobby, it's my drug, it's my therapy. My songs are kind of a window to my soul, so as you listen to the lyrics (on Unwanted Man), you can see the ups and downs that I've been through. It's kind of a vulnerable thing sometimes," he shared. Aaron also thanked his friends, family and fans for being with him through thick and thin.

"I'm so thankful to all those who have been my voice while I give my vocal cords time to heal. I worked so hard on this Unwanted Man album. But really, I just feel fortunate and blessed to have such an amazing family, so many good friends and wonderful fans that have been so supportive with their kind words and prayers," he expressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022