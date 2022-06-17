Left Menu

Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series in the works with Kit Harrington

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:40 IST
Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series in the works with Kit Harrington
  • Country:
  • United States

HBO is developing a ''Game of Thrones'' spin-off series based around popular character Jon Snow with actor Kit Harrington set to reprise his fan-favourite role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action show would take place after the events of “Game of Thrones''.

In the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Snow becomes aware of his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne. The series concluded with his exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life.

Apart from the Jon Snow sequel series, HBO is working on 'Thrones' spin-off “House of the Dragon,” which is set 200 years before the original series, “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages,” “Flea Bottom” and an animated series.

''House of the Dragon'' is scheduled to premiere on August 21.

Harrington was nominated for two Emmys, in supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series, during his time on “Game of Thrones.” Following the series' eight season long run, Harington starred in Marvel Studios' superhero movie “Eternals”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022