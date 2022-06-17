'Game of Thrones' sequel series in development, Kit Harington to reprise his role of Jon Snow

HBO is planning to create a sequel to its blockbuster show 'Game of Thrones'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project will follow Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) adventures post the events of 'Game of Thrones' finale.

In Thrones' eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind. Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the fantasy drama television series finished after its eighth and final season. It premiered on April 14, 2019, and concluded on May 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, a Game of Thrones prequel series, 'House of the Dragon', is all set to be released on August 22. The project's story is set 200 years before the events of the original series, detailing the history of House Targaryen. Stars include Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best and Matt Smith. (ANI)

