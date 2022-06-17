Left Menu

'Game of Thrones' sequel series in development, Kit Harington to reprise his role of Jon Snow

HBO is planning to create a sequel to its blockbuster show 'Game of Thrones'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:20 IST
'Game of Thrones' sequel series in development, Kit Harington to reprise his role of Jon Snow
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

HBO is planning to create a sequel to its blockbuster show 'Game of Thrones'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project will follow Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) adventures post the events of 'Game of Thrones' finale.

In Thrones' eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind. Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the fantasy drama television series finished after its eighth and final season. It premiered on April 14, 2019, and concluded on May 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, a Game of Thrones prequel series, 'House of the Dragon', is all set to be released on August 22. The project's story is set 200 years before the events of the original series, detailing the history of House Targaryen. Stars include Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best and Matt Smith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022