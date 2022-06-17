Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' to release theatrically on Diwali 2022

Superstar Ajay Devgns upcoming comedy movie Thank God will make its debut in theatres on Diwali 2022, the makers announced on Friday.Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.Production banner T-Series shared the news of the movies release date in a post on Twitter.AjayDevgn SidharthMalhotra RakulPreetSingh upcoming ThankGod set to release this Diwali.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:33 IST
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' to release theatrically on Diwali 2022
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy movie ''Thank God'' will make its debut in theatres on Diwali 2022, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Production banner T-Series shared the news of the movie's release date in a post on Twitter.

''#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message,'' read the tweet.

''Thank God'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is the co-producer.

At the domestic box office, the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Ram Setu'', which will also release on Diwali 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022