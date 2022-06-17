Parineeti Chopra unleashes her shimmery style statement in recent post

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra unleashed her terrific style statement in her latest Instagram post, turning heads with her glamorous look.

Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra unleashed her terrific style statement in her latest Instagram post, turning heads with her glamorous look. "Won a style award last night. The college Pari wouldn't have believed it." captioned the 'Ishaqzaade' star.

In the very first picture, Parineeti gave a dapper look with her bold makeup. She donned a golden-coloured, full-sleeve floral suit with shimmers and glitters. Her black scarf could be seen flying as she stares at the camera with her sharp facial features. Parineeti struck a stylish pose in the second image. Her matte brown lipstick shade accompanied by those well-manicured white nail polish, enhanced her diva look further. Parineeti's bronze skin tone, made her look no less than a belle!

In the third picture, the actor faced sideways. She kept her hair in a bun and her sharp jawline complimented her glam quotient. As for the fourth image, Parineeti's expressions were totally on point. She seemed to look straight at the camera, and her piercing look must have won millions of hearts.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Unchai'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

