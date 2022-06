Zelenskiy meets Ukraine's 'great friend' Boris Johnson in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion in February.

"Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain's support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country's great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

