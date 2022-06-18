Left Menu

Post Malone announces additional 'Twelve Carat' Tour concerts

Post Malone is adding five new dates to his Twelve Carat Tour in North America, including stops in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 05:58 IST
Post Malone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Post Malone is adding five new dates to his Twelve Carat Tour in North America, including stops in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles. The 26-year-old rapper made this announcement on Friday, June 17. The 38-date tour will launch on September 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and wrap with back-to-back concerts on November 15-16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as per Billboard.

The Live Nation-produced trek will also make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Vancouver. Roddy Ricch is slated to be the special guest on most dates, with a few exceptions in late September and early October.

The two-month trek is in support of Malone's newly released fourth studio album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache.' Released on June 3, the 14-track set features guest spots from Ricch, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and The Kid Laroi. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning the rapper his fourth consecutive top five-charting project, reports Billboard.

Earlier this week, Malone revealed the birth of his daughter and announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

