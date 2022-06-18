Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra says Citadel 'almost wrapped', treats herself to cupcake!

Priyanka Chopra's web series debut, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time is set for release soon, according to information the actor recently shared.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:34 IST
Priyanka Chopra says Citadel 'almost wrapped', treats herself to cupcake!
Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Priyanka Chopra's web series debut, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time is set for release soon, according to information the actor recently shared. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news that work on her web project 'Citadel' has "almost" wrapped up. Sharing a glimpse of her day on the set of the upcoming science fiction series, the actor gave details of the project.

In her Instagram Story, Priyanka showed a pink cart in the picture with a special note by her on the cast and crew of the project. She captioned the post, "It's finally 'almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!"

In another snap, she shared a picture of a delicious cupcake and gave a shout-out to the woman-owned business that made the pretty cupcakes on set. She wrote, "Ps - Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also added another hashtag for the series, "#AlmostWrapDay". Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022