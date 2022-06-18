Left Menu

Check out how Gippy Grewal's son emulated Sidhu Moose Wala's 'thappi' step at his graduation ceremony

Singer Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal has been winning hearts with his sweet gesture for late Punjabi artiste Sidhu Moose Wala.

Updated: 18-06-2022 10:34 IST
Gippy Grewal's son (right) and late Sidhu Moose Wala (left) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal has been winning hearts with his sweet gesture for late Punjabi artiste Sidhu Moose Wala. A few days ago, Shinda surprised everyone by emulating Sidhu Moose Wala's 'thappi' signature step while receiving his graduation certificate at a ceremony in Canada.

Shinda took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his graduation ceremony. In a video clip, he is seen smacking his thigh and pointing his finger in the sky soon after receiving his certificate.

"Love you chacha ji .#sidhumoosewala#thapi #shindagrewal #ekomgrewal," he captioned the post. As soon as Shinda dropped the video clip, social media users praised the little boy for his heartfelt tribute.

"Dil khush ho gya dekh k mere shote veer," an Instagram user commented. "Miss you jatta. God bless you Shinda," another one wrote.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Punjab police on Wednesday got 7 days remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. (ANI)

