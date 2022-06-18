Left Menu

Still don't have confidence to attend public functions without Rishi: Neetu Kapoor

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo will feature Neetu Kapoor in a full- fledged role nine years after her last outing Besharam, which co-starred Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor.The comedy drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul.Neetu Kapoor said working on the film was comforting and helped her cope with the grief.Karan was over my house for dinner after my husband had passed away.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 12:35 IST
Still don't have confidence to attend public functions without Rishi: Neetu Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor says though she has immersed herself in work after husband Rishi Kapoor's demise, she still doesn't have the ''confidence'' to attend public events without him.

Neetu Kapoor, who met Rishi Kapoor at the age of 15, married the actor in 1980 and quit films after featuring in hits like ''Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Deewaar”, “Khel Khel Mein” and “Kabhi Kabhie”.

She returned to movies in late 2000s with cameos in films like ''Love Aaj Kal'' (2009) and ''Jab Tak Hai Jaan'' (2012) as well as full-fledged roles in ''Do Dooni Chaar'' (2010) and ''Besharam'' (2013). All four films featured Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020 after a battle with leukemia.

Her latest film ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'', for which she started shooting last year, was the first time in decades that the 63-year-old actor shot without her husband. ''The first day I went on set, I also posted a picture that this was the first time I was stepping outside the house without him. I'm sure he was blessing me, making things easy for me. But to be honest, it was difficult to not act with him. It was tough,'' Neetu Kapoor told PTI.

Apart from the Karan Johar production, the veteran actor also started filming for a dance reality show as a judge, a commitment that has kept her busy ever since.

As an actor, Neetu Kapoor said, she has gained the confidence to face the camera without her late husband but hasn't yet found the strength to step out in public alone. ''Even today, when I'm called for a function, I can't go. I can go for a shoot, but I can't go for a film function without him. Recently, I was invited to a big event, where they wanted to give me an award but I cannot go without him. I feel awkward going alone. I still don't have that confidence. ''I need my son or my husband with me. Maybe it'll take me time to get used to that part. As an actor, I can go and work because there's my team, they're with me and so I feel okay. But not otherwise, not now,'' she added. Directed by Raj Mehta, ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' will feature Neetu Kapoor in a full- fledged role nine years after her last outing ''Besharam'', which co-starred Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

The comedy drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul.

Neetu Kapoor said working on the film was ''comforting'' and helped her cope with the grief.

''Karan was over (my house) for dinner after my husband had passed away. Ranbir said I should start working again, but I shrugged off the idea. Karan heard it and said he has a nice script and I should at least hear it. I half heartedly said yes. ''When I heard the narration later, I was amazed. It was funny, nice and dramatic. Although I didn't have the confidence then as I was low, I said I'll do the film. I knew this would help me, comfort me,'' she added. ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' is scheduled to release theatrically on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022