Left Menu

Major German art show opens amid anti-semitism controversy

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:22 IST
Major German art show opens amid anti-semitism controversy
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's president has appealed to the organisers of this year's documenta fifteen art show to do more to tackle the antisemitism allegations surrounding the event.

The show, which takes place every five years in the German city of Kassel and is considered a major event in the international art calendar, is curated this year by the Indonesian group Ruangrupa.

The group was accused of inviting organisations from developing countries who support a boycott of Israel because of the country's treatment of Palestinians.

Speaking on Saturday at the show's official opening, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said ''there are limits” to what artists can do when they address political issues.

“As justified as some criticism of Israeli policies, such as the building of settlements, is, recognising Israeli statehood means recognising the dignity and security of the modern Jewish community,” he said.

“As Germany's president I say for my country: Recognizing Israel is the basis and condition for debate here,” he added.

Steinmeier said he had hoped for a proper debate between representatives from developing countries and the Jewish communities in Germany and Israel ahead of the show.

He called on documenta organisers not to outsource their responsibility to the Indonesian curators, but instead to take on the role of mediators and “create appropriate structures'' for debate.

Many of the show's exhibits address issues of colonialism from the perspective of the global South.

About 1 million people are expected to visit the documenta fifteen, which runs for 100 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022