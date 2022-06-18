Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor in 'food coma', says 'kadi was killer' to Jaideep Ahlawat's wife

18-06-2022
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is Bollywood's biggest foodie. The 41-year-old star recently met her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat's wife Jyoti Ahlawat and slipped into a 'food coma' as she ate the food prepared by Jyoti. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation Instagram story for Jyoti Ahlawat. Not just this, Kareena compared the Kadhi prepared by Jyoti to her husband Jaideep's acting chops.

In Kareena's Instagram story, she shared a picture of herself posing with Jyoti, and smiling for the lens. They were spotted holding a bowl of Kadhi in their hands. Kareena added a 'food coma' sticker to the appreciation Instagram story and also wrote a message for Jyoti, she said, "Thank you to the lovely Jyoti...kadi was killer just like Jaideep's performances." In response to Kareena's appreciation Instagram story, Jyoti reposted Kareena's message and revealed her experience of meeting the 'diva.' Jyoti wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet the diva. ..'The Bebo' Thank you so much @kareenakapoorkhan."

Kareena and Jaideep will soon be seen sharing the screen together in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial, which will also mark Kareena's OTT debut. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

