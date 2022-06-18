Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter shares mirror selfie flaunting chiselled physique

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Saturday turned the heat up by sharing a shirtless mirror selfie on his social media account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:11 IST
Ishaan Khatter shares mirror selfie flaunting chiselled physique
Ishaan Khatter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Saturday turned the heat up by sharing a shirtless mirror selfie on his social media account. The 'Dhadak' actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen flaunting his toned abs and pumped body while wearing brown trousers.

He captioned his post, "dimension". Ishaan's social media post garnered several likes and comments from his fans and followers. Some of whom also left fire and heart emojis.

This is not the first time that the 'Dhadak' actor has shared his shirtless selfie. Time and again he has shared stunning photos of himself taking his fans into a frenzy. On the work front. Ishaan was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' alongside Ananya Panday. The movie was helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios.

The film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat. 'Khaali Peeli' movie was released on OTT platform Zeeplex on October 2. Currently, Ishaan is working on a war-based film, titled 'Pippa'. The upcoming movie is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Balram Singh Mehta. Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the forthcoming flick will be helmed by 'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022