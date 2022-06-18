Why Director raised age issue for Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart during Twilight audition?

It has been over a decade since Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were seen playing seductive roles in Twilight movies. Fans are still grateful to them for their superb appearances in the movie and many Hollywood directors still dream to reunite them in any of their movies.

How Did Robert Pattinson Become Edward Cullen in Twilight? Many fans may not know that Robert Pattinson beat out a number of other actors to play the popular character Edward Cullen in Twilight. According to him, when auditioned for the role for first time, it was only Kristen Stewart who vouched for him.

During that time, Twilight's original director, Catherine Hardwicke was confronting trouble in casting for the Edward Cullen role. It was critical for her to find someone with such qualities.

According to Catherine Hardwicke, the audition took place in her own bedroom.

"This is my bedroom, still my bedroom, still the same bed. And Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor. Rob was so into it, he fell off the bed. I'm like, 'Dude, calm down.' And I'm there filming with my little video camera, you know, whatever," she recalled.

"I wanted somebody that didn't seem like a person. Who is that going to be? This vampire has lived for 90-something years. He's ethereal, he's special, he's unique, he's internal, he's brooding, he's everything, you know, iconic," Catherine Hardwicke said on The Big Hit Show podcast.

"It was funny because they were both pretty shy and kind of a little bit nervous and awkward." I said, 'Okay, let's go do the biology scene where you guys first meet.' So we went to my kitchen table for that scene and you could see pretty quickly that they were vibing off of each other," Catherine Hardwicke said to People earlier.

On the other hand, fans know very well Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were a power couple of years back. Their love in both Twilight and their real lives attracted millions of fans. When asked, Kristen Stewart opined, "We were together for years, that was my first [love]". She also said that Robert Pattinson called him 'the best' even now, Elle reported.

