Camila Cabello spotted with entrepreneur Austin Kevitch seven months after split from Shawn Mendes

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello was spotted hanging out with entrepreneur Austin Kevitch, seven months after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 21:36 IST
Camila Cabello (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello was spotted hanging out with entrepreneur Austin Kevitch, seven months after her breakup with Shawn Mendes. According to E! News, the duo was seen together during a recent night out in Los Angeles. The outlet reported that in the images Camila was dressed casually in a white crop top, distressed jeans and sneakers. The singer was all smiles as she joined the tech entrepreneur for an evening walk.

Austin, who co-founded the Jewish dating app, wore a black tee and khakis, with a grey sweater draped across his shoulders. The duo's outing comes seven months after Camila announced her split with Shawn Mendes. In a joint statement, the couple of two years confirmed that they had "decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they shared. "We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." As per E! News, in March, Camila shared some insight into their amicable breakup and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways. Adding that there are no hard feelings between herself and the Canadian musician, Camila shared, "I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

