Left Menu

Two actors from Netflix's 'The Chosen One' die following automobile accident

An automobile accident in Mexico has left two actors dead and six other crew members injured from Netflix's series 'The Chosen One', as per officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 22:02 IST
Two actors from Netflix's 'The Chosen One' die following automobile accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An automobile accident in Mexico has left two actors dead and six other crew members injured from Netflix's series 'The Chosen One', as per officials. According to Fox News, the accident was confirmed by the Baja California Department of Culture on Friday.

They said that a van the crew members were riding in crashed and flipped after it ran off the desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Fox News reported that the show's crew had been filming nearby Santa Rosalia.

A Netflix description for 'The Chosen One', which is not yet released, reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross." The episodic series is being taped by an independent production company and there is no word how the incident has affected its production, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022