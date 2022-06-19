Comcast and FaceForward Productions partner for docuseries 'The Black Beauty Effect'

Comcast NBCUniversal and FaceForward Productions announced their partnership for the upcoming docuseries The 'Black Beauty Effect,' releasing this fall exclusively on the Black Experience on Xfinity channel. From creator and executive producers Andrea Lewis (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Emmy-nominee CJ Faison (Giants & Junebug), Jackie Aina, Kahlana Barfield Brown, and Keesha Boyd of Comcast, the docuseries will closely examine the social change, past and present, within the beauty industry, through the lens of the successful Black women who have led the charge, as per Deadline.

The 'Black Beauty Effect' is a three-part documentary series that captures the current evolution, revolution, and upheaval in the beauty industry. Black beauty influencers, celebrities, and entrepreneurs have been embracing the doldrums inherited from their pioneering predecessors. According to Deadline, each hour-long episode examines a different aspect of beauty - hair, skin, and makeup - through the lens of some of the beauty industry's most iconic game-changers. The Black Beauty Effect peels back the gorgeous glow we see in advertisements to tell the ugly truths that have plagued the beauty industry for far too long.

The series creator Andrea Lewis says, "The Black Beauty Effect is one of my dream projects. As someone who grew up in the television and film industry, I've sat in more makeup chairs than I can count, and I have experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly of what it's like being a Black woman and navigating the beauty space." "I've always wanted to create a story that captured the fullness of our impact in the beauty industry, from the celebrity makeup artists, the Black beauty editors, and the countless beauty content creators. They've all been a part of bringing light to our impact. Comcast Xfinity has been amazing, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner who not only believes in our story but also put their full support behind Black filmmakers," she added.

Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services, and Executive Producer, said, "We're thrilled to work with creator Andrea Lewis and FaceForward Productions to bring the exclusive premiere of The Black Beauty Effect to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel, furthering our company-wide mission of investing in authentic Black stories and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Through this partnership, we hope to highlight and celebrate the contributions of the Black community to the beauty industry, while also shine a light on the stories of the women who pushed for necessary change." The Black Beauty Effect is directed by Kwanza Nicole Gooden and produced by FaceForward Productions. The series was created by Andrea Lewis, who is executive producing along with CJ Faison, Jackie Aina and Kahlana Barfield Brown. Emmy nominees Takara Joseph and Summer Griffiths are serving as producers, with showrunner Andrena Hale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)