Anushka Sharma starts filming for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharmas Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress has Prosit Roy attached as the director.The actor announced the commencement of the shoot on Instagran.Back to where I belong...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:37 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film ''Chakda 'Xpress'', a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" has Prosit Roy attached as the director.

The actor announced the commencement of the shoot on Instagram.

''Back to where I belong... #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1 '' Anushka wrote alongside a clip and two photographs from the sets of the movie. According to the makers, "Chakda Xpress" traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India".

The film will stream on Netflix. Anushka's last acting gig was in 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie ''Zero''. The actor has since produced the acclaimed Prime Video series ''Pataal Lok'', the Netflix film ''Bulbbul'' and the series ''Mai: A Mother's Rage''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

