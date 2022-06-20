YRF unveils Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera'

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 11:41 IST
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's first look from his much-anticipated movie ''Shamshera'' was officially released by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Monday. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

In the poster shared by YRF on their official Twitter handle, Ranbir can be seen as a fierce warrior, sporting long mane and beard. The banner released the poster days after it was leaked online. ''Shamshera'', which was announced in May 2018, also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The movie is set to hit the theatres in IMAX on July 22. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranbir's last big screen release was 2018's ''Sanju''. Following ''Shamshera'' the actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ''Brahmastra: Part One Shiva''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

