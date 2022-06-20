Left Menu

John Abraham requests minister to endorse school screening of video inspiring empathy for animals

Animal Rahat is an organisation that works to alleviate the suffering of bullocks, donkeys, horses and other animals forced to work, Abraham wrote.According to the letter, the video featuring an animated bull has been made for children up to 12 years of age, and also includes some of the rescued animals at an Animal Rahat sanctuary.

20-06-2022
In order to instil empathy in young students towards animals, actor-producer John Abraham on Monday wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to endorse the screening of a new educational video in classrooms across India.

The video, titled ''A Bull's Life'', is created by Animal Rahat, a non-profit organisation working for animal protection.

''I am writing on behalf of my friends at Animal Rahat to encourage you to endorse their educational video 'A Bull's Life' by urging states and union territories to show it in schools, particularly rural schools, across the country. Animal Rahat is an organisation that works to alleviate the suffering of bullocks, donkeys, horses and other animals forced to work,'' Abraham wrote.

According to the letter, the video featuring an animated bull has been made for children up to 12 years of age, and also includes some of the rescued animals at an Animal Rahat sanctuary. It is available in English, Hindi and Marathi and can be translated into other languages.

''Showing 'A Bull's Life' in schools will help teach children to be compassionate to animals at home or in their communities,'' the actor, who was last seen in ''Attack'', further wrote.

Abraham, the owner of football team NorthEast United FC, previously donated an autographed football jersey to help raise funds for Animal Rahat.

