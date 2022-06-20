Left Menu

Lori Loughlin makes her first Red Carpet appearance following college admissions scandal

American actor and producer Lori Loughlin made her first red carpet appearance since the 2019 college admissions scandal at the DesignCare 2022 Gala.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:02 IST
American actor and producer Lori Loughlin made her first red carpet appearance since the 2019 college admissions scandal at the DesignCare 2022 Gala. According to E! News, at the June 18 event, Lori was all smiles as she sported a cerulean blue, long-sleeved dress. She completed her look with a simple silver clutch, earrings, a bracelet and matching heels.

Since being released from prison in December 2020, the actor has largely kept out of the spotlight. She was most recently spotted at Kris Jenner's Galentine's Day celebration alongside Kym Douglas, Corey Gamble and Tammy Gustavson back in February. In May 2020, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to conspiracy charges after they allegedly paid for their two daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella Rose, 23, to be admitted to the University of Southern California as part of its crew team, despite not being rowers.

Lori was later sentenced to two months in jail, while her husband served five months before being released in April 2021. As per E! News, the cheating scheme resulted in Lori not finish filming season five of Fuller House and ended up parting ways with the Hallmark channel. In December 2021, she made her acting re-debut in the When Calls the Heart spin-off series When Hope Calls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

