The Last Kingdom film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ updates: Eliza Butterworth not returning as Aelswith

Netflix's hit drama 'The Last Kingdom' is adapted from The Saxon Stories book series by Bernard Cornwell. The series gathered enormous fans worldwide. Recently it was announced that the series would end with Season 5. Instead of a Season 6, a feature-length film titled, 'Seven Kings Must Die' will be presented by the streamer.

Fans will get to see a dramatic and epic conclusion to the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Seven Kings Must Die. 'Seven Kings Must Die' is a two-hour follow-up movie to The Last Kingdom. The film will be a "standalone" epilogue inspired by Cornwell's final novels in the series: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings, and War Lord.

The filming for Seven Kings Must Die has been wrapped up in March 2022. The stars of the show Alexander Dreymon (played as Uhtred of Bebbanburg) and Eliza Butterworth (portrayed as Queen Aelswith of Wessex) revealed on Instagram they had officially wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated movie.

Butterworth re-shared a cast and crew group photo onto her stories, with a caption that reads: "Wooowww it is truly an end of an era!

But recently, Express.UK reported that Eliza Butterworth dismissed the rumors of her comeback as Aelswith. She said previously: "I have to say, I have had a conflict of scheduling.

"So, I was meant to be in the film and it gutted me because I got another job which is the one I'm currently on now.

"I'm working in Tenerife and that was the scheduling conflict. So I am unfortunately not in the film.

"We tried everything, it was so hard," she told The Screen Chronicles podcast.

"I know they tried everything to get scheduling to work but, again, due to Covid and flying… the film of The Last Kingdom takes place in Budapest.

"And where I currently am now in Tenerife, they were just so worried about things happening."

The release date for the Seven Kingdom Must Die is yet to be announced. We will keep updating you as soon as we get anything new on the movie. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more Netflix movies.

