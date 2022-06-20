Death of 9 members of family in Maha: Villagers say deceased brothers spoke of receiving big money from foreign company

Shocked by the death of nine members of a family in Maharashtra's Sangli district, residents of Mhaisal village on Monday recalled the deceased brothers, Popat Vanmore and Manik Vanmore, often used to say that they would be receiving ''hefty money'' from a company located abroad.

Nine members of a family of the Vanmore brothers were found dead in Mhaisal village earlier in the day. Police suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact, while the preliminary probe suggests the deceased brothers had heavily borrowed money from various people. ''Both the families were educated as one brother (Manik Vanmore) was a veterinary doctor while the other (Popat Vanmore) was a teacher. Popat's daughter was employed with a bank in Kolhapur. It is shocking that the entire family has taken such an extreme step,'' a villager said.

He recalled that the bothers duo would not mix much with others in the village.

''The Vanmore brothers often used to brag that they would be receiving hefty money from a company located abroad. It is heard that the two brothers often used to say that they would receive Rs 3,000 crore,'' he said.

Another villager said he had heard that the Vanmores had sold their old 'wada' (clustered house) and built their houses where they were living with their families. The deceased included Popat Vanmore and Manik Vanmore, their mother, wives and four children and it is suspected they might have consumed poisonous substances to end their lives, police had said.

While Popat Vanmore was a teacher, Manik Vanmore worked as a veterinary doctor, they added.

