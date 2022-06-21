Left Menu

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford's 'Yellowstone' prequel gets new title

PTI | Losaltos | Updated: 21-06-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 10:57 IST
Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford's 'Yellowstone' prequel gets new title

Writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new ''Yellowstone'' prequel series has undergone a title change.

Streaming service Paramount+ announced Monday that the prequel series ''1932'' will now instead be known as ''1923'', reported Variety. The show was renamed to encompass the end of World War I (1918) and the start of Prohibition in the US (1920), both of which will be included in the saga.

Led by veteran Hollywood stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the upcoming limited series is set as a prequel in the universe of the critically-acclaimed series ''Yellowstone'', starring Kevin Costner in the lead, and its first prequel ''1883''.

The new show will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion.

It is billed as a follow-up to ''1883'', which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the parent series.

Sheridan is attached to executive produce the show along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

''1923'' will arrive on Paramount Plus in December.

The project falls under Sheridan's expansive overall deal with Paramount Pictures, the studio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022