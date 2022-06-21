Left Menu

Anganwadis, shut in Goa since 2 yrs, to restart from July 1

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:59 IST
Vishwajit Rane Image Credit: ANI
The Goa government has decided to restart anganwadis, which were shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, from July 1 this year, state Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

The anganwadis (government-run women and child care centers) will be operated while following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and norms, he told reporters.

There are total of 1,262 anganwadis in the coastal state.

"We shall keep a strict vigil and also ensure that a doctor regularly visits the anganwadis for thorough monitoring," Rane said.

The decision to restart the anganwadis has been taken in consultation with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

