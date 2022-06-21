Left Menu

Bengali director Tarun Majumdar hospitalised

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:56 IST
Noted Bengali director Tarun Majumdar was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, officials said.

Majumdar, 92, has kidney-related ailments and was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital, they said.

A team of doctors is monitoring him, they added.

Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit. Among his notable works are Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978).

He also directed blockbusters such as Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

