Left Menu

Volunteer archaeologists discover ancient Roman temple in Netherlands

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Roman sanctuary with a relatively intact Roman temple in the Dutch central-east Gelderland province, the country's cultural heritage agency said, describing the find as "exceptional".

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:04 IST
Volunteer archaeologists discover ancient Roman temple in Netherlands
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Roman sanctuary with a relatively intact Roman temple in the Dutch central-east Gelderland province, the country's cultural heritage agency said, describing the find as "exceptional". Volunteers made the first discovery in 2021 in a city near UNESCO World Heritage Roman Limes - which represents the border line of the Roman empire at its greatest extent in the 2nd century AD - and alerted the agency.

"There used to be several temples here. We have found remains of idols, reliefs, and painted plaster," it said in a statement. "This is very exceptional (not only) for the Netherlands, but also internationally," it said, adding that while several Roman sanctuaries were known in the Netherlands, this was the first such complete complex and temple found.

Complete votive stones and altars dedicated to various gods and goddesses have been dug up on the site which the agency said was in use for centuries during the Roman Empire. Various pieces from the site will be displayed at the Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen, the largest city in Gelderland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022