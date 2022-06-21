Hansal Mehta to come up with a show about first R&AW Chief RN Kao

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to direct a series about Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first Chief of R&AW. As per a statement, the "show will trace the journey and exploits of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first Chief of R&AW, in the wake of escalating turmoil with the country's neighbours. The show will also showcase covert intelligence operations and how several of these strategies and actions have shaped the geopolitics of our region."

The yet-to-be-titled project, which will be streamed on SonyLIV, is based on RK Yadav's book 'Mission R&AW'. Speaking more about the show, Danish Khan, Head - SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television & StudioNext, said, "We are delighted to have India's favourite storyteller, Hansal Mehta, to tell the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Mission R&AW by RK Yadav is one of the most comprehensive books on our intelligence team and their operations. This series will be a compelling discovery of what it takes in the background to keep India safe and some real heroes of our nation who deserve to be celebrated."

Mehta, too, expressed his excitement about helming the series. "As a storyteller, my endeavour has always been to bring alive stories and explore ordinary people and their extraordinary actions. These are the men who have cemented our political and military history. Rameshwar Nath Kao was known to be a genius, about whom very little is known. I am thrilled to explore his story with the talented Karan Vyas and SonyLIV, who are such terrific partners. I am looking forward to kick-start the project soon," he said.

The details regarding the cast have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

