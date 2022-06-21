Left Menu

Bollywood comes in aid of flood-hit Assam

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and music producer Bhushan Kumar donated money to the Assam Chief Ministers Relief Fund CMRF for the flood-affected people of the state.Nigam donated Rs 5 lakh, while Kumar contributed Rs 11 lakh to the fund, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.Empathising with the flood-affected people of Assam, renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam contributed Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance to our relief and rehabilitation measures.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and music producer Bhushan Kumar donated money to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the flood-affected people of the state.

Nigam donated Rs 5 lakh, while Kumar contributed Rs 11 lakh to the fund, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Empathising with the flood-affected people of Assam, renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam contributed Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance to our relief and rehabilitation measures. My deep gratitude to him for his concern and act of benevolence,'' Sarma tweeted on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday, he said, ''Acknowledge with gratitude the contribution of Rs 11 lakh to CMRF by Shri Bhushan Kumar, film & music producer and CMD of T-Series. I appreciate his concern for #AssamFloods. The donation will aid our fight against floods.'' Actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the fund last week.

Assam is reeling under a devastating flood, affecting a population of nearly 48 lakh, besides claiming 82 lives so far.

