Bollywood comes in aid of flood-hit Assam

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and music producer Bhushan Kumar donated money to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the flood-affected people of the state.

Nigam donated Rs 5 lakh, while Kumar contributed Rs 11 lakh to the fund, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Empathising with the flood-affected people of Assam, renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam contributed Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance to our relief and rehabilitation measures. My deep gratitude to him for his concern and act of benevolence,'' Sarma tweeted on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday, he said, ''Acknowledge with gratitude the contribution of Rs 11 lakh to CMRF by Shri Bhushan Kumar, film & music producer and CMD of T-Series. I appreciate his concern for #AssamFloods. The donation will aid our fight against floods.'' Actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the fund last week.

Assam is reeling under a devastating flood, affecting a population of nearly 48 lakh, besides claiming 82 lives so far.

