Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:56 IST
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday announced a new head for the company's troubled retail business, which has been overburdened with excess capacity of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic.

Doug Herrington will become the new CEO of the consumer division, which will now be called “Worldwide Amazon Stores,” Jassy said in a message sent to employees.

“He is a builder of great teams and brings substantial retail, grocery, demand generation, product development, and Amazon experience to bear,” Jassy said in the note that was later posted on the company's website.

Herrington, who has led the company's North American Consumer business since 2015, will replace Dave Clark, who resigned from the company earlier this month after 23 years.

Days later, Clark announced he would join the logistics startup Flexport as its new CEO.

