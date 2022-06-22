Left Menu

Actor Varun Sharma announces wrap-up for 'Fukrey 3'

The filming for the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Fukrey 3', starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma, has concluded on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:59 IST
Actor Varun Sharma announces wrap-up for 'Fukrey 3'
'Fukrey 3' team (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The filming for the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Fukrey 3', starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma, has concluded on Tuesday. Varun took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement.

He posted a picture of him from the film's set alongside the caption, "And it's a Wrap 'Fukrey3' Can't wait for you guys to witness the Magic this Man has created! Loveeee you @mriglamba Sir" The movie's director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba also shared an Insta post. He wrote, "It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and everyone of you. fuk fuk fuk fuk. Will miss shoot madness for sure. OK bye"

For the unversed, 'Fukrey 3' went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. A pivotal part of the film has been shot in the national capital. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017. Apart from Pulkit, Varun, and Manjot, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal have also featured in the hit franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022