Left Menu

Ananya Panday calls mother 'best friend', wishes her happy birthday

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday wished her mother a happy birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, calling her 'best friend'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 05:38 IST
Ananya Panday calls mother 'best friend', wishes her happy birthday
Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday wished her mother a happy birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, calling her 'best friend'. "My best friend! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe," captioned the 'Student of the Year 2' actor on Instagram.

In the picture, Ananya could be seen posing with her mother Bhavana Panday along with her sister Rysa. Rysa seemed to be enjoying her beverage, holding a glass of drink, presumably lime juice. Ananya could be seen sporting a no-makeup look, wearing a simple white-coloured strappy top and a funky neckpiece, while her mother had put on a pair of chic red-hued sunglasses. The three stunning ladies had happy smiles on their faces in the photo. As soon as the actor shared the picture, Bhavana took to her daughter's comment section and replied, "Love you too much" with a string of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. 'Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year. Apart from 'Liger', the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022