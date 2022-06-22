Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 release date is reportedly pushed back

The recent chapters of the Japanese manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations started covering the Code arc. Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 72 which is scheduled to be release in the month of July. So if you are excited to devour the upcoming chapter, you may have to wait longer because the manga is on a break for one month.

It should be noted that there is no official confirmation of the hiatus, so there is a possibility of Boruto Chapter 72 could return in its regular time.

According to Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck, Boruto will take a month-long hiatus after Chapter 71, which is scheduled to release on June 20, 2022. The manga will resume publication in the October issue of VJump that'll come out on August 20, 2022. So, you'll have to wait two long months to get Chapter 72.

NEWS: According to leaks, Boruto Manga will be taking a 1 month hiatus in July 2022!! The series is scheduled to resume in August with the release of Ch72 in the October issue release of VJump, which is expected to release on August 20th 2022! pic.twitter.com/cQhYEPgGZF — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 16, 2022

At present, the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapters are focusing on the aftermath of Kawaki and Borushiki's fight. We saw Momoshiki saving Boruto by putting his life on the line. Code and Ada realize that Kawaki has acquired his extreme power for his new Karma. So, they stepped behind to interfere with Boruto and Kawaki's battle.

Code wants Amado to undo his barriers so the villain can unlock the full potential of his powers. This is the reason why Code and Eida intrudes the Hidden Leaf Village using Code's claw marks. However, Amado knew that Code was planning to kill him after he gave him what he wanted.Code begins to force Amado to open his power controller, and Boruto and Sasuke immediately rush to the battlefield to help Shikamaru.

Amado is brought to Konoha's enemy territory. Besides, Free Limiter and Naruto are also present in Konoha. As Eida loves Kawaki as she does not want to hurt him. Eida has acquired a special ability that defuses other power who tries to harm her. Eida has the power of Senrigan and is able to perceive everything that is currently happening in the world and all that has happened in the past up to the point she was born.

Fans are eager to know what's next for Boruto and Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72, but they won't get to read the chapter in the next month.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 is expected to be released on August 20, 2022. Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1054 & final saga: Fans could get more scoops on One Piece Day!