Fear can make you do wonders: TV actor Mohit Malik

Popular TV star Mohit Malik has a fear of failure but the actor says he plans to channelize it in a positive way during his stint on the reality show ''Khatron Ke Khiladi''.

The actor, is known for appearing in daily soaps such as "Miilee", "Jab Love Hua", "Pari Hoon Main", "Doli Armaano Ki" and "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala", and is one of the contestants for the 12th season of the action-adventure reality show. Malik believes the fear of failure has the power to make people do wonders, and it is something that has always made him work hard.

''I have a fear of failure and that is why I work hard on my craft. Fear made me do that, otherwise, I would have become complacent. I work on myself, I do workshops, and I take acting classes because I want to become a good actor and not fail. So, fear can make you do wonders,'' the 38-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

Malik is also banking on meditation, which he has been doing diligently for the past few years, to help him stay calm while performing stunts. ''The idea is to complete the stunt. I meditate a lot and it helps me. When I go into a stunt, I go into a meditative space. There is a struggle between your mind and heart. It is a fight. Either you conquer the fear or it will conquer you,'' he added.

The actor said he is treating ''Khatron Ke Khiladi'' as a break from the heavy-duty intense characters that he portrayed in daily soaps.

''I wanted to go on a holiday. And this is kind of a break but it takes a lot. It is not easy to be here, it is difficult. But it is also a breather in a way as I am not playing a role. I don't have to prepare or adopt a technique. I just have to be myself and do my stunts.

''It is a good opportunity to know about your real self and weaknesses. When you are alone is when you understand things about yourself.'' Malik, who was previously featured in dance reality shows like ''Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8'' and ''Nach Baliye", believes he was destined to be a part of the 12th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

''I always wanted to be part of two reality shows, 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as I like the format. I am glad both the shows happened. Last year, when they offered me the show, my wife (was due for delivery) and I couldn't do it. This year things fell in place. This show was destined to happen for me,'' he added.

The actor, who is in Cape Town performing stunts for the show, said he misses his wife Addite Shirwaikar and son Ekbir a lot.

''There is a struggle to stay alone but I am working, doing stunts, and having fun with everyone. I am sad when I go back to the hotel room but then I talk to my family through video call. I am homesick. But it is ok. That is part of life,'' he added.

As for his acting career, Malik, who made his debut on OTT with "Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene", said he will be selective about his work on television.

''I don't want to do anything and everything. I love TV and it is a wonderful opportunity for all actors to go there and perform scenes. It is a great 'riyaaz' (practice) and that's how I look at it.

''TV gives opportunity to actors to grow if people take it positively and not negatively. One has to work for 12 to 16 hours and it is a challenge to do scenes every day,'' he said.

Besides Malik, the other contestants on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 12" includes Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

Season 12 of the show will premiere on the Colors channel on July 2.

