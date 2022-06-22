Left Menu

Pope blasts violence in Mexico as he mourns 2 slain Jesuits

Once again, I repeat that violence never resolves problems but just increases useless suffering. Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar, 80, were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:40 IST
Pope blasts violence in Mexico as he mourns 2 slain Jesuits

Pope Francis on Wednesday blasted the violence that plagues Mexico as he mourned the slayings of two of his “brother” Jesuits who were gunned down in a remote Mexican church by apparent drug gang members.

Francis, an Argentine Jesuit, offered prayers to the Jesuit community at the end of his weekly general audience, saying he was “saddened and dismayed” to learn of the slayings in Mexico's mountainous Chihuahua state.

“How may killings there are in Mexico!” he said. “Once again, I repeat that violence never resolves problems but just increases useless suffering.” Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar, 80, were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui. A man being pursued by a drug gang had apparently sought refuge in the church, and the gang members killed him and the priests when they found him, authorities said.

Francis ministered to drug addicts when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and has long condemned the “dealers of death” who fuel the drug trade, which he has blamed on the “devil” and lust for money. During a 2016 visit to Mexico, he urged Mexicans to shun the trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022