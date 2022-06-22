'Dobaaraa' after 'Manmarziyaan' felt like continuation of sets, says Taapse Pannu
Taapsee Pannu is all set to star in the Anurag Kashyap-directorial 'Dobaaraa', which is set to be premiered at the opening gala of the London Film Festival on June 23.
Commenting on acting under the direction of Anurag Kashyap once again, Taapsee said that she feels "she had no break in between." "I think I have been so consistently in touch since Manmarziyaan," said Taapsee.
"After Thappad, it just feels like a continuation of sets. It didn't feel like we had a break in between," the actor said. "Even after Dobaaraa, we have been in consistent contact. It doesn't feel like we are working up after a break or we were disconnected," Taapsee said adding that she looked forward to working more and more with them.
Taapsee will present the film along with director Anurag Kashyap at the opening night gala of the prestigious festival. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies (a new wing under Balaji Telefilm) and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena, 'Dobaaraa' is touted as a new age thriller. It is the official Hindi adaption of Oriol Paulo's 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage.
Apart from 'Dobaaraa', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Shabaash Mithu', which is based on the life of cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who redefined the gentleman's game not only in India but globally too. (ANI)
