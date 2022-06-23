Left Menu

Craig Robinson's comedy 'Killing It' renewed for season 2 at Peacock

'Killing It' starring Craig Robinson comedy has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock.

Craig Robinson's comedy 'Killing It' renewed for season 2 at Peacock
'Killing It' starring Craig Robinson comedy has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the Robinson-led comedy 'Killing It' has been renewed by the NBCUniversal-backed streamer. The comedy, produced by Universal Television, made its debut in April. It centres on a man's pursuit of the American dream and his desire to hunt enormous snakes.

Dan Goor, the showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Luke Del Tredici, his assistant, created 'Killing It', which was immediately ordered to series in July 2020. Along with Robinson, a former Pontiac Bandit for B99, the pair serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. "We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humour-filled comedies."

'Killing It' is a part of a Peacock comedy lineup that also features Rutherford Falls, Girls5eva, and Peabody winner We Are Lady Parts. After Rovner also renewed his NBC comedy, Grand Crew, for a second season last month, Goor, who has lived at Universal Television for years, now has two shows airing, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. 'Snake-based economic satire' isn't exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can't wait to make more!" Goor and Del Tredici said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

In addition to Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller, Robinson also stars in the ensemble. (ANI)

