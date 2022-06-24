Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her 'me time' in her recent social media post

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday highlighted the importance of 'me time' in her latest social media post. "Was feeling overwhelmed in the day but had this kinda night after so long, me time is way too underrated." captioned the 'Student of the Year 2' star on her Instagram story.

In the picture, Ananya gave a glimpse of her favourite activity when she feels overwhelmed. A red-coulred journal was spotted in the image, having the initials of 'AP', indicating Ananya's name, imprinted on the cover. The journal also had a pen attached to it with a ribbon tied on. The picture also revealed a book titled, 'Everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, love' written by author Dolly Alderton. Ananya also seemed to light a candle, which was placed on the table along with the book and journal.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. 'Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year.

Apart from 'Liger', the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends. (ANI)

