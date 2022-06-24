Left Menu

Mumbai police postpone Umang cultural programme in view of rise in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai police on Friday postponed its annual cultural extravaganza 'Umang' scheduled to take place on June 26 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey made this announcement on Facebook.

''Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases, Umang programme is being postponed. Next date will be announced soon. Thanking all the participating personnel and officers,'' said the city top cop in his statement on Facebook wall. Umang, the festival organised by the Mumbai police was scheduled to take place on the coming Sunday at BKC, and many police personnel and officers had enrolled their names for participation, an official said. Every year several Bollywood personalities attends the event, he said.

Mumbai police earn at least Rs 4 crore from Umang event that is held for police welfare fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

