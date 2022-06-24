‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ actor Moses Ingram joins ‘Lady in the Lake’ at Apple

Actor Moses Ingram will feature with Natalie Portman in “Lady in the Lake'', an upcoming limited series from streamer Apple TV Plus.

Ingram, who currently stars in Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, replaces Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who exited the project in May, reported Deadline. An adaptation of author Laura Lipman’s 2019 novel, the show will be directed and co-written by filmmaker Alma Har’el of “Honey Boy” fame.

Har’el will be collaborating with “The Man In The High Castle” writer Dre Ryan for the series.

The story takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

In addition to Portman and Ingram, the series will also star Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.

“Lady In The Lake”, which hails from Endeavor Content, will be produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

Har’el will executive produce alongside Christopher Leggett through her new production company Zusa and Portman.

