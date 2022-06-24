Left Menu

One injured in boat crash in filming of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

One person was injured when two speedboats crashed in Greece on Friday during the filming of the second sequel to hit romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the coast guard said. During the accident off Thymari beach south of Athens one of the speedboats capsized.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:09 IST
One injured in boat crash in filming of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

One person was injured when two speedboats crashed in Greece on Friday during the filming of the second sequel to hit romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the coast guard said.

During the accident off Thymari beach south of Athens one of the speedboats capsized. A total of 16 people were onboard the vessels and one person with light injuries was transferred to hospital as a precaution, the coast guard said. "They are all safe," said a coast guard official.

The 2002 film, which followed young Greek woman Toula, played by actress and writer Nia Vardalos, as she tried to get her family to accept her non-Greek love interest Ian, was a big success, grossing about $368 million worldwide. It also earned Vardalos an Oscar nomination for her screenplay and was followed by a 2016 sequel.

Vardalos said on Instagram this week that filming for the third installment has started in Greece. "I have an announcement to make, we are in Greece, filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," she said from Athens.

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022