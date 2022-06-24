Left Menu

In an empty Oklahoma abortion clinic, staff cling to hope

The sound of fingers on keyboards and an occasional moving office chair are all you will hear at Tulsa Women's Clinic in Oklahoma these days. The medical facility is silent and the two nurses that are left rarely stand up from their seats.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:33 IST
In an empty Oklahoma abortion clinic, staff cling to hope

The sound of fingers on keyboards and an occasional moving office chair are all you will hear at Tulsa Women's Clinic in Oklahoma these days.

The medical facility is silent and the two nurses that are left rarely stand up from their seats. In May, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the United States, one that prohibits abortions from fertilization and allows private citizens to sue those who help women terminate their pregnancies.

The rule change was one among a swathe in Republican states passed in anticipation of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established the constitutional right to abortion. That decision finally came on Friday. Prior to the ban, Tulsa Women's Clinic was receiving 30 to 40 patients a day and would carry out around 500 abortions a month.

"Our waiting room is empty, which is very different than how it looked just a couple of months ago where every room with every chair would be full. We'd have an overflow of chairs out here oftentimes," said Andrea Gallegos, executive director of the clinic, this week. "So, you know, to go from that many every day to nothing is quite significant," Gallegos said.

Gallegos has been weighing her options, including moving the clinic to a Democratic state. She said she was not ready to give up. "That's important to me personally, professionally, as a woman, as a mother to daughters, I have to stay in it," she said.

Tulsa Women's Clinic is now only providing sonograms for women to see how far along they are in their pregnancy. Although no abortions are being performed, anti-abortion activists still stand outside the clinic. Pastor Brandon Allen is one of them. "I still come to this place specifically because they are still open for business and their website still advertises that they will help parents murder their children. As long as that's true, as long as parents are coming to this place I will be here to open my mouth to plead for mercy for those children," Brandon said.

(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
2
A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosion

A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosi...

 United States
3
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
4
Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant

Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022