Billie Eilish slams U.S. Supreme Court abortion verdict on stage, calls it a 'dark day'

After the United States Supreme Court gave its verdict to end the constitutional right to abortion, Billie Eilish spoke out strongly against the decision from her position on stage at Glastonbury. As per Deadline, the 20-year-old singer told the enormous crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."

She then dedicated her song 'Your Power', a song about older men who take advantage of their position, to all those affected by the decision announced on Friday. Eilish's appearance on the Glastonbury stage made her the youngest solo artist to ever headline in the Festival's history.

Another performer to protest the decision was folk star Phoebe Bridgers, who made her debut on the John Peel stage and slammed the old Supreme Court justices "who try to tell us what to do with our bodies," as per Deadline. The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent since the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the United States the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which largely retained the right.

"The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation's history and tradition," read the Court's announcement on Friday. (ANI)

